Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Red Sox On July 21

Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .264 OBP and .400 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 31 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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