Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Red Sox On July 21
Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Mayo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .264 OBP and .400 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 31 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Eduardo Rivera (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.