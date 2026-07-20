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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Red Sox On July 20

Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Mayo has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .198 BA, .267 OBP and .405 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 31 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (5-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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