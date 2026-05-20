Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Rays On May 20

Mayo is hitting for a .183 BA, .257 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 12 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Jesse Scholtens (4-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.