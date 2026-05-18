Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 18

Mayo is hitting for a .185 BA, .258 OBP and .345 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 12 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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