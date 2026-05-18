Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 18
Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mayo has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .185 BA, .258 OBP and .345 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 12 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.