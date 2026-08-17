Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Rays On Aug. 17

Mayo is hitting for a .210 BA, .274 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 41 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (9-6) out for his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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