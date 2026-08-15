Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Rays On Aug. 15

Mayo is hitting for a .211 BA, .273 OBP and .428 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 39 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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