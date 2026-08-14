Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 14

Mayo is hitting for a .214 BA, .277 OBP and .434 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 39 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Steven Matz (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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