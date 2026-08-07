Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 7

Mayo is hitting for a .205 BA, .270 OBP and .428 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 38 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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