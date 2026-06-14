Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Padres On June 14

Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .260 OBP and .385 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 24 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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