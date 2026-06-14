Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Padres On June 14
Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mayo has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .260 OBP and .385 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 24 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Walker Buehler (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.