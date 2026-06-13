Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Padres On June 13
Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mayo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .192 BA, .258 OBP and .379 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 24 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.
Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.