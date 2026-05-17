Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Nationals On May 17

Mayo is hitting for a .183 BA, .258 OBP and .322 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored 11 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.