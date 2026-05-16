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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 16

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mayo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .179 BA, .250 OBP and .321 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 11 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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