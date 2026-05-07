Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Marlins On May 7

Mayo is hitting for a .152 BA, .218 OBP and .283 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored eight runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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