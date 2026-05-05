FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mayo has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .165 BA, .234 OBP and .306 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored eight runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News