Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Mayo is hitting for a .165 BA, .234 OBP and .306 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored eight runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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