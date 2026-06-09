Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Mariners On June 9

Mayo is hitting for a .194 BA, .264 OBP and .376 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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