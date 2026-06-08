Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 8

Mayo is hitting for a .198 BA, .264 OBP and .383 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 21 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Emerson Hancock (4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

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