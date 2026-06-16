Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Mariners On June 16

Mayo is hitting for a .194 BA, .259 OBP and .383 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Logan Gilbert (4-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.

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