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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Mariners On June 11

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mayo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .194 BA, .262 OBP and .388 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 24 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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