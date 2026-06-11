Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Mariners On June 11

Mayo is hitting for a .194 BA, .262 OBP and .388 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 24 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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