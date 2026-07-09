Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Cubs On July 9

Mayo is hitting for a .193 BA, .266 OBP and .385 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 28 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send David Peterson (4-7) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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