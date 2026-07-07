Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Cubs On July 7

Mayo is hitting for a .190 BA, .257 OBP and .370 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 27 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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