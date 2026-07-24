Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Braves On July 24
Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mayo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .197 BA, .264 OBP and .403 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 32 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Grant Holmes (6-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.