Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 28

Mayo is hitting for a .195 BA, .270 OBP and .346 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 15 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Patrick Corbin (2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.