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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 28

Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Mayo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .195 BA, .270 OBP and .346 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 15 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Patrick Corbin (2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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