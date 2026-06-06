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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Blue Jays On June 6

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 6 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Mayo has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .203 BA, .270 OBP and .392 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.62 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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