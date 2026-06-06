Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Blue Jays On June 6

Mayo is hitting for a .203 BA, .270 OBP and .392 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.62 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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