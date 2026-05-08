Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Athletics On May 8

Mayo is hitting for a .167 BA, .229 OBP and .292 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .520 and he has scored nine runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.