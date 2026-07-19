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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Astros On July 19

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Mayo has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .193 BA, .263 OBP and .390 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 30 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (1-0) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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