Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Astros On July 19

Mayo is hitting for a .193 BA, .263 OBP and .390 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 30 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (1-0) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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