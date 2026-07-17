Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On July 17

Mayo is hitting for a .193 BA, .264 OBP and .395 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 29 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent action (on July 11 against the Royals) he went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.

Peter Lambert (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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