Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 6

Mayo is hitting for a .205 BA, .271 OBP and .430 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 38 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-6) takes the mound for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 7.63 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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