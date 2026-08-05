Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Angels On Aug. 5
Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Mayo has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .201 BA, .268 OBP and .417 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 37 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.