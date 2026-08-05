Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Angels On Aug. 5

Mayo is hitting for a .201 BA, .268 OBP and .417 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 37 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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