Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Angels On Aug. 4

Mayo is hitting for a .199 BA, .267 OBP and .410 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 37 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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