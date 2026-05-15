Clay Holmes And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 15

Holmes is 4-3 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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