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Clay Holmes
New York Mets

Clay Holmes

New York Mets • #35 RP

Clay Holmes And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 15

Clay Holmes will get the start for the New York Mets against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Holmes has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes is 4-3 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Clay Holmes

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