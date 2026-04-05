Clay Holmes And Mets Face Giants On April 5

Holmes is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 2.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 1.9 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.