Clay Holmes And Mets Face Giants On April 4
Clay Holmes will get the start for the New York Mets against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Holmes has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Giants are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.