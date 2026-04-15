Clay Holmes And Mets Face Dodgers On April 15
Clay Holmes will get the start for his New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Holmes has -154 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.