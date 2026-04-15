Clay Holmes And Mets Face Dodgers On April 15

Holmes is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.