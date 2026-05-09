Clay Holmes And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 9
Clay Holmes will get the start for his New York Mets against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Holmes has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes is 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.