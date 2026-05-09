Clay Holmes And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 9

Holmes is 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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