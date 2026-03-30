Clay Holmes And Mets Play Cardinals On March 30

Holmes went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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