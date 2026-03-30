Clay Holmes And Mets Play Cardinals On March 30
Clay Holmes will get the start for the New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Holmes has -132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.