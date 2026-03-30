FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Clay Holmes
New York Mets

Clay Holmes

New York Mets • #35 RP

Clay Holmes And Mets Play Cardinals On March 30

Clay Holmes will get the start for the New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Holmes has -132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Clay Holmes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News