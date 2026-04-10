Clay Holmes And Mets Face Athletics On April 10

Holmes is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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