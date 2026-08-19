Clay Holmes And Cubs Play White Sox On Aug. 19

Holmes is 5-5 with a 2.56 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing just one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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