Clay Holmes And Cubs Play White Sox On Aug. 19
Clay Holmes will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Holmes has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Holmes is 5-5 with a 2.56 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing just one hit.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.