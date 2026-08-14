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Clay Holmes
Chicago Cubs

Clay Holmes

Chicago Cubs • #25 RP

Clay Holmes And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 14

Clay Holmes will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Holmes has -146 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Holmes is 4-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Clay Holmes

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