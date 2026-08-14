Clay Holmes And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 14

Holmes is 4-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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