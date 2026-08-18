Christopher Morel And Mets Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 18

Morel is hitting for a .162 BA, .219 OBP and .206 SLG with a 38.4% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .425 and he has scored three runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

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