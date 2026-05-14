Christopher Morel And Marlins Square Off Against Twins On May 14

Morel is hitting for a .161 BA, .235 OBP and .161 SLG with a 38.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .397 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.

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