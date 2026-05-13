Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Twins On May 13

Morel is hitting for a .161 BA, .235 OBP and .161 SLG with a 38.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .397 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.92 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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