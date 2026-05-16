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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Rays On May 16

Christopher Morel and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Morel has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Morel is hitting for a .154 BA, .214 OBP and .179 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .394 and he has scored two runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (4-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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