Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Rays On May 16

Morel is hitting for a .154 BA, .214 OBP and .179 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .394 and he has scored two runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (4-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.

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