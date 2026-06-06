Christopher Morel And Marlins Play Rays On June 6

Morel is hitting for a .172 BA, .232 OBP and .219 SLG with a 39.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored three runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan (6-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.