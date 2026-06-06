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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Play Rays On June 6

Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Morel has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Morel is hitting for a .172 BA, .232 OBP and .219 SLG with a 39.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored three runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan (6-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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