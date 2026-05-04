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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Play Phillies On May 4

Christopher Morel and the Miami Marlins will face the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Morel has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Morel had a .219 BA, .289 OBP and .396 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 34 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 33 runs. Morel recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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