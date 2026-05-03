Christopher Morel And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On May 3

Morel had a .219 BA, .289 OBP and .396 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 34 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 33 runs. Morel recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Jesus Luzardo (2-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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