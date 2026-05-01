Christopher Morel And Marlins Play Phillies On May 1

Morel had a .219 BA, .289 OBP and .396 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 34 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 33 runs. Morel recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Zack Wheeler (0-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.

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