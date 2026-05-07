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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Face Orioles On May 7

Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will take on the Baltimore Orioles at loanDepot park, on Thursday, May 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Morel has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Morel is hitting for a .235 BA, .350 OBP and .235 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored one run. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Cade Povich (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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