Christopher Morel And Marlins Face Orioles On May 7

Morel is hitting for a .235 BA, .350 OBP and .235 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored one run. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Cade Povich (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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