Christopher Morel And Marlins Face Nationals On May 9

Morel is hitting for a .167 BA, .259 OBP and .167 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .426 and he has scored one run. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.24 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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