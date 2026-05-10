Christopher Morel And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On May 10

Morel is hitting for a .167 BA, .259 OBP and .167 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .426 and he has scored one run. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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