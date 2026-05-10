Christopher Morel And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On May 10
Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Morel has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Morel is hitting for a .167 BA, .259 OBP and .167 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .426 and he has scored one run. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.
Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.