Christopher Morel And Marlins Square Off Against Braves On May 21
Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park, on Thursday, May 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Morel has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Morel is hitting for a .143 BA, .192 OBP and .184 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .376 and he has scored two runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.
The Braves will send Spencer Strider (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.